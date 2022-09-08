EVs represent a lucrative transition for fluid handling suppliers

The move from internal combustion engine (ICE) to battery electric propulsion entails a radical reduction in the number of components within a vehicle—some estimates put it at roughly half. Within the drivetrain of an electric vehicle (EV), there are fewer than 20 moving parts. But that doesn’t necessarily mean parts suppliers are suddenly in trouble.
For fluid handling specialists like TI Fluid Systems (TIFS), the industry move towards electric propulsion could open lucrative new business opportunities. “The thermal management requirements on an EV are much greater than on an ICE,” says Johannes Helmich, Chief Technology Officer at TIFS. “An EV’s battery range and recharging characteristics are mainly influenced by thermal management. You need to make sure that the e-drive, the battery, and the wider vehicle architecture are properly temperature-controlled to provide optimal performance.”
TIFS supplies products for both ICE and EV models, but the balance of business is changing. In 2021, new business wins on the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery EV side were at 32%. In 2022, the year-to-date PHEV and battery EV mix has increased to 62% of all awards. “We are already in the middle of this transformation, where we are gaining more business wins on the future technologies than on the classical ICEs,” Helmich tells Automotive World. “The expectation is clearly that this trend will continue.”
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events