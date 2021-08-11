EV sales strategy: tech evolution demands retail upgrade

Megan Lampinen takes an inside look at Lucid Motors’ retail strategy and the importance of a direct-to-consumer sales model

Automotive retail is rapidly reinventing itself in the wake of new technology trends, including digitalisation, shared mobility and electric propulsion. Along with simply selling cars, many dealers are now also offering subscriptions. For a growing number of brands, the entire purchase journey can take place online, with no need to visit a salesroom. The move to electric vehicles (EVs) has prompted a handful of automakers to set up experience centres that serve more as sources of information on new technology than high-pressure sales environments.

However, in some cases, regulations may be holding back progress on how sales can take place, and this could have a dire impact on the EV segment in particular.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Hi,

It looks like you're browsing from an enterprise account

Please confirm your login by clicking the button below. If you are not an enterprise customer, please click close.