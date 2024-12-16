EV sales set global record but huge regional differences

While many Western automakers dial back their electric vehicle (EV) plans and battery makers delay investment, global sales are powering ahead. Data published by Rho Motion on 13 December 2024 shows that worldwide sales of EVs in November set a new record at 1.8 million units. This tops the previous record from October by 100,000 units. For the calendar year-to-date, EV sales stand at 15.2 million units, up 25% from the same period in 2023.