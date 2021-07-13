EV charging speed: has the industry peaked?

The rate of charge is a key consideration for any EV driver. But do today’s ultra-rapid stations need to get any faster? By Freddie Holmes

Rapid progress has been made with electric vehicle (EV) charging. Today, some models can gain almost a full charge in around 20 minutes. This is an important breakthrough as EVs chase comparable refill times to an internal combustion engine (ICE), making the ownership experience no different to a conventional gasoline or diesel car.

Driving range often dominates the discussion around EVs, but charging speed is also a crucial consideration for most. Because of this, automakers are touting the ability of advanced new models that can support exceptionally high charge rates of 250kW or more. Charging station providers are also pushing the limits far above the norm of even just a few years ago. The IONITY network’s latest 350kW stations—some of the most

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Hi,

It looks like you're browsing from an enterprise account

Please confirm your login by clicking the button below. If you are not an enterprise customer, please click close.