EV charging speed: has the industry peaked?

Rapid progress has been made with electric vehicle (EV) charging. Today, some models can gain almost a full charge in around 20 minutes. This is an important breakthrough as EVs chase comparable refill times to an internal combustion engine (ICE), making the ownership experience no different to a conventional gasoline or diesel car.

Driving range often dominates the discussion around EVs, but charging speed is also a crucial consideration for most. Because of this, automakers are touting the ability of advanced new models that can support exceptionally high charge rates of 250kW or more. Charging station providers are also pushing the limits far above the norm of even just a few years ago. The IONITY network’s latest 350kW stations—some of the most