EV charging evolution is forcing testers to adapt

Among the many new safety considerations which electric vehicles (EV) bring is the charging process. Automakers have had a steep learning curve with battery technology in general. Some—including GM and Ford—were forced to recall products in recent years. The latter suspended sales of its Kuga Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in 2020 after four caught fire. Ford claimed that information from the field indicated that the fires were likely to have been caused by overheating of the Kuga's high-voltage batteries.