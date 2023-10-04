Europe poses headwinds in Hyundai’s global push for Genesis

Having started as a concept car at the New York International Auto Show in 2007, Genesis began life as a single model, a luxury sedan. Then, in 2016 the second iteration was renamed G80, followed a year later by the launch of the G90 sedan. Since then, Genesis has morphed into a brand in its own right, with a range of sedans and crossovers. Production takes place alongside Hyundai models.

Its entry model is the GV60, a compact crossover; above it comes the GV70, alongside the G70 sedan. The same naming principle applies to the larger pairings, G80/GV80 and G90/GV90. Most models have or will soon have a full battery electric version sitting alongside the ICE model. The brand will dispense with ICE models by 2030, if not before. The first electric model, the Electrified G80, appeared in 2021, followed shortly after by the Electrified GV70 SUV.