Europe an attractive prospect, says Chinese electric vehicle start-up

While many electric vehicle (EV) start-ups have come and gone, some are on the verge of global launches. One such company is Shanghai-based newcomer Aiways, which is on course to tap numerous markets over the next couple of years as sales in its home market continue to slow.

The company is currently preparing to export vehicles from China into Europe next year, and is the first Chinese EV maker to receive type approval for vehicle sales in the European Union. Its first…