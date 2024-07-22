Renault CEO urges EU to be flexible on 2035 ICE phase-out

Luca de Meo still believes in the electrification of transport but questions whether market conditions make EU targets feasible. By Will Girling

Luca de Meo, Chief Executive of the Renault Group, has called for greater regulatory nuance in the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs). In a 22 July 2024 interview with Les Echos, de Meo called for technological neutrality, flexibility ("souplesse") on any timelines, and a “cradle to grave” vehicle CO2 assessment instead of focusing just on tailpipe emissions.

March 2023 saw the EU mandate that all new vehicles sold in the bloc must be zero-emission from 2035. At that time, Europe was at the forefront of global electrification efforts, and sales are still trending up. However, they are now markedly decelerating: H1 2024 saw 1.5 million units sold across Europe, representing only 1% growth year-on-year, according to research house Rho Motion. The North America and Chinese markets grew 10% and 30%, respectively.

