Renault CEO urges EU to be flexible on 2035 ICE phase-out

Luca de Meo, Chief Executive of the Renault Group, has called for greater regulatory nuance in the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs). In a 22 July 2024 interview with Les Echos, de Meo called for technological neutrality, flexibility ("souplesse") on any timelines, and a “cradle to grave” vehicle CO2 assessment instead of focusing just on tailpipe emissions.
March 2023 saw the EU mandate that all new vehicles sold in the bloc must be zero-emission from 2035. At that time, Europe was at the forefront of global electrification efforts, and sales are still trending up. However, they are now markedly decelerating: H1 2024 saw 1.5 million units sold across Europe, representing only 1% growth year-on-year, according to research house Rho Motion. The North America and Chinese markets grew 10% and 30%, respectively.
