EREVs are more than a ‘stop gap’ solution, says Li Auto

Although extended-range EVs aren’t new, the automotive industry might benefit from the flexibility they offer. By Will Girling

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales set a new global record in November 2024 at 1.8 million units. Despite this positive news for the segment, growth varied by region—strong in China, moderate in North America, declining in Europe—and automakers must now prepare for 2025 and beyond. Some analysts conclude the evolving geopolitical situation could prove highly challenging for the industry.

What won’t change is the need to make electrified vehicles accessible and appealing to customers. With BEV uptake still haunted by concerns around range, several automakers are starting to place greater emphasis on extended-range EVs (EREVs)—hybrids that use a gasoline-powered generator within an electric powertrain. In November, Xpeng debuted its first foray into EREVs, and Chief Executive He Xiaopeng opined these models could help satisfy consumers in markets with less developed charging infrastructure than China.

The technology is far from new. Li Auto was one of the first OEMs to produce a commercial EREV back in 2019: the Li One. Tang Huayin, Senior Director of Vehicle & Electrification Product at Li Auto, tells Automotive World that its roadmap at that time was questioned “not only by other automakers, but also the market and even investors.” However, as sales and industry interest grow, he believes EREVs will only continue to gain prominence.

