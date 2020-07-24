Enter Stellantis: the corporate face of new mobility?

A company name is its strategy in short-hand, so what's the message behind Stellantis? By Megan Lampinen

   July 24, 2020

The automotive industry’s newest player is scheduled to make its debut next year once the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA is completed. When the combined entity emerges it is expected to become the world’s fourth largest automaker. Each side brings more than a century of experience with car making, so this is clearly no new kid on the block. What is new, though, is the landscape in which it arrives….

Close
Close