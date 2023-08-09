Emotion shapes SEAT and Cupra future mobility design

Designing the vehicle of the future has become as exciting as it is challenging in the wake of digital advances, electrification and shared mobility. For SEAT Design Director Jorge Diez, it’s also a juggling act. Diaz oversees car design at not only the SEAT and Cupra brands but also the urban mobility brand Mo’s range of scooters. While all three proudly reflect their Barcelona roots, they each have their own target demographic and budgetary constraints. For Diez and his team, it’s an opportunity to explore widely different design languages.