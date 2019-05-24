Electric vehicle charging stations—a new automotive cyber security threat?

Often unmanned and remotely located, EV charging stations rely on connectivity with the user and the vehicle, presenting a variety of avenues for cyber attack.  By Ziv Levi

   May 24, 2019

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more common, and the number of charging stations to support them increases, it becomes vital to consider what cyber security threats this infrastructure raises and what mitigating steps can be taken….

Close
Close