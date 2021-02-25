Just how permanent are COVID-sparked mobility preferences?

The global consumer transportation market took a big hit in the wake of the novel coronavirus, prompting a rapid decline in almost all forms of mobility. According to the Fifth Annual Global Mobility Study by consultancies L.E.K. Consulting, Vision Mobility and CuriosityCX, airline use has plummeted 84% since the onset of the pandemic, with local public transit use down 55%, ride-hailing down 63%, rental cars plunging 82% and electric scooter share falling 59%. The research reflects global trends, and was conducted in October 2020 in France, Germany, the UK, the US, Canada, China and Australia. “COVID-19 has had a transformational impact on the global consumer transportation industry,” commented Ashish Khanna and Becrom Basu, Partners at L.E.K….