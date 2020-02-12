Electric delivery, refuse vehicles become priority for fleets

Zero-emissions commercial vehicles may make most sense in urban applications than anywhere else. As such, the timeline is already well on its way, finds Freddie Holmes

   February 12, 2020

In regional and urban operations, electric powertrains look to be a more than worthy replacement for the internal combustion engine (ICE). With no tailpipe coughing out harmful emissions, fleets can continue to operate in clean air zones as they arise, and bring the added benefit of near-silent operations….

Close
Close