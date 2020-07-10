Electric bus deployment continues in the Americas, despite COVID-19 fears

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has posed troubling questions for the public transport sector in the US, yet it has not managed to derail megatrends completely. Capital Metro, the public transport body serving Austin, Texas, has rolled out an additional four electric buses from Proterra, making it the fifth city in the state to buy in to zero emission transit. The city has ambitions to completely electrify its fleet, and has begun work on transforming a former warehouse in the North of Austin into a storage and smart charging facility, capable of accommodating up to 214 electric buses….