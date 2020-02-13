Driver monitoring could combat abuse of automation

Freddie Holmes speaks to Seeing Machines to find out what can be done to ensure partially automated systems are used responsibly

   February 13, 2020

Driver monitoring has long been a subject of interest in the automotive industry, primarily due to a need to improve the safety of vehicles being driven for commercial purposes. With long, often tedious hours behind the wheel, fatigue and distraction can soon settle in—and with grave risks….

Close
Close