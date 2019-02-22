Diesel’s German future linked directly to the cost of electrification

Four years on from dieselgate, the once demonised fuel-type prevails in Germany due to the relatively high costs of going green. By Jack Hunsley

   February 22, 2019

The dieselgate scandal for the automotive industry was the biggest game-changer since the 2008 economic crash. The fallout has touched many major automakers and suppliers, both those guilty of cheating emissions tests and those who played by the rules. It has also had a profound impact on the adoption of the electric vehicle (EV). But, given that the scandal originated from fraudulent Volkswagen emissions tests, four years on where does Germany stand on diesel?…

Close
Close