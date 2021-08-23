Diesel engine suppliers must move to ensure their futures

The diesel engine is over 120 years old, and in that time an entire industry has been built around the technology, from cylinder blocks and fuel injectors, to turbochargers and exhaust treatment systems. But the writing is increasingly on the wall for heavy duty diesel trucking: whilst the technology is certainly not going to disappear overnight, the pressure is on governments to distance themselves from the fossil fuel sector and clean up transport. How much opportunity is left in the diesel engine segment, and what next for the suppliers who have made their names refining the road freight sector’s prevalent technology?