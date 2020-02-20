Cyber security key to monetising connected business models

Advances in connectivity are spurring numerous new business models around mobility. These promise not only lucrative money-making opportunities for innovators but also tremendous improvements in transport convenience, accessibility, congestion and safety. At the same time, connected technology opens up new vulnerabilities for hackers. Many believe that cyber resilience will prove one of the most significant technical challenges ahead; until it is solved, industry may struggle to realise the full benefits of connected services.

Digital platform security specialist Irdeto is one of those helping to tackle cyber security in the automotive space. “It’s pretty clear now that cyber security is key to unlocking the potential of connected mobility,” states Niels Haverkorn, Irdeto’s General Manager for Connected Transport. “There are so many interesting new business models emerging, but the only way to monetise them is to have security in place.”…