Customer communities are vital for luxury vehicle growth

Could Lucid Motor’s disappointing sales projections for 2023 indicate that it has been focusing on the wrong luxury market strategy? By Will Girling

In late February 2023, luxury electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Lucid Motors’ shares fell 11% following a production forecast for the year ahead that fell short of expectations. The automaker stated that between 10,000 and 14,000 units would likely be produced in 2023, roughly 46-64% fewer than the 21,815 anticipated by financial market analyst Visible Alpha.

This could be the second year Lucid underperforms against expectations: in 2022, it delivered only 61% of the vehicles it produced. Common industry-wide issues such as supply chain and logistics bottlenecks were cited by the company as factors. However, the impact of Tesla’s decision to cut prices by up to 20% could have significant implications for both Lucid and the wider luxury vehicle market. Analysis from Reuters found that Lucid’s cost of revenue was more than double its sales, with Rivian’s closer to triple. It is becoming much more difficult for smaller luxury OEMs to competitively price their products. Meanwhile, Tesla’s 1.3 million vehicles sold in 2022 dwarfs the cumulative sales of Lucid and Rivian combined: only 24,000.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here