Cross-compatible charging networks could drive further EV adoption

Cross-compatibility is quickly becoming one of the most important development areas for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. E-roaming schemes funded by the European Union (EU) are ensuring EVs have a less restricted and more expansive charging ecosystem, not only diversifying how chargers are used but also how vehicles can be charged. Companies such as Hubject have built easy-to-use smartphone applications and subletting schemes with charge station owners to allow customers to use partnered EV charge networks. Easelink, meanwhile, is driving industry change towards charging cross-compatibility through wireless charging schemes that could allow drivers to seamlessly recharge their vehicles, regardless of brand or connection type.