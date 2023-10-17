Could India become an electric micromobility powerhouse? 

India is pushing towards electrification. A favourable legislative environment emerged in 2013 with the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan, articulating a target of six to seven million annual hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) sales from 2020 onwards. Additional legislation, such as the 2019 Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) subsidy scheme, allocated Rs 100bn (US$1.2bn) to incentivise consumers to buy EVs through reduced upfront costs.