Could EV job creation keep IRA alive under Trump?

Despite criticisms from Republicans, the Inflation Reduction Act has created thousands of jobs in red and swing states. By Megan Lampinen

With just a handful of weeks before the US Presidential election, green policy has come under the spotlight with a new report into the economic impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Signed by President Biden in August 2022, the bill represents the largest federal investment in a clean energy economy in the history of the US. More specifically, it includes tax incentives and other provisions designed to spur investments in clean-energy technologies, including several elements related to vehicle electrification. But notably, it passed with only Democratic support, and Republicans have since attempted to repeal parts of it over the intervening period. Some parties are concerned about its future should Donal Trump win the election.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here