Could EV job creation keep IRA alive under Trump?

With just a handful of weeks before the US Presidential election, green policy has come under the spotlight with a new report into the economic impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Signed by President Biden in August 2022, the bill represents the largest federal investment in a clean energy economy in the history of the US. More specifically, it includes tax incentives and other provisions designed to spur investments in clean-energy technologies, including several elements related to vehicle electrification. But notably, it passed with only Democratic support, and Republicans have since attempted to repeal parts of it over the intervening period. Some parties are concerned about its future should Donal Trump win the election.