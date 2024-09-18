Could EV job creation keep IRA alive under Trump?

With just a handful of weeks before the US Presidential election, green policy has come under the spotlight with a new report into the economic impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Signed by President Biden in August 2022, the bill represents the largest federal investment in a clean energy economy in the history of the US. More specifically, it includes tax incentives and other provisions designed to spur investments in clean-energy technologies, including several elements related to vehicle electrification. But notably, it passed with only Democratic support, and Republicans have since attempted to repeal parts of it over the intervening period. Some parties are concerned about its future should Donal Trump win the election.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes