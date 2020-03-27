Coronavirus impact on EV sales may ease pressure on battery supply chain

Falling demand for electric vehicles may ultimately provide some relief to Europe’s battery supply chain. By Freddie Holmes

Having swelled in 2019, electric vehicle (EV) sales in Europe are set to plummet in the wake of the novel coronavirus. That’s according to new research from Hamburg-headquartered Berenberg, which also forecasts EV sales in the US may suffer.

In the first two months of 2020, EV sales in China fell by more than 80% year-over-year. The trend is an indication of what to expect out west, Berenberg forecasts. Even without the impact that COVID-19 has had around the world, it also comes at a difficult time; automakers in the European Union are now…

