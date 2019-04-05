Cooperation and technology partnerships essential for EV battery success

Of all the mobility megatrends, electric mobility is perhaps the one which is drawing the most attention today. While consumers are already growing accustomed to connected and shared mobility, and as automation remains constrained to small pilots and proofs of concept, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is growing. With greater attention being given to emissions restrictions, and internal combustion engine (ICE) bans set to gradually sweep in across a growing number of cities and countries over the next decade, the future of vehicle propulsion is becoming a major topic of discussion….