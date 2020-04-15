Connected and autonomous vehicle success depends on robust regulation

The UK is regarded as a frontrunner with respect to the introduction and evolution of legislation and regulations for connected and autonomous vehicles, writes Steven Baker

   April 15, 2020

Connected and autonomous vehicles (“CAVs”) are expected to become a reality on roads across modern economies eventually, and possibly in the foreseeable future. However, it is widely recognised that before CAVs can become commonplace, they must first be adequately and appropriately regulated. Regulating CAVs remains a significant challenge for lawmakers, and specific regulations relating to them are being introduced at divergent paces globally….

Close
Close