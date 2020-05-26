COMMENT: Uber needs to deliver to overcome its profit dilemma

If Uber fails to push into new and exciting areas, it risks continuing to lose money and investor backing, as well as consumer interest, writes Alyssa Altman

   May 26th, 2020

Earlier this year, Uber’s Chief Executive announced that the ride-hailing company would finally become profitable by the end of 2020. Announced at the time of Uber’s Q4 results, this was a revision of Dara Khosrowshahi’s claim last year that Uber would become profitable by 2021, and a clear sign that Uber had begun to move past the rocky terrain of 2019….

