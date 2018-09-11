COMMENT: The key to building a better car? Build a better supply chain

Automakers must lean on their supply chains to understand risks, develop new business opportunities and improve efficiency, writes Guy Courtin

   September 11, 2018

Disruption in the automotive industry is occurring at a faster pace than ever before. While ride-sharing services such as Uber, Lyft and Didi Chuxing are changing the way we view personal transportation, the emergence of new automakers such as Tesla or Byton are transforming the traditional car industry. From new electric vehicle manufacturers to established industry titans, automakers must continue to lean on their supply chain to keep pace with the rapid changes driven by consumers….

