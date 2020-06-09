COMMENT: New EU automotive laws raise benchmark for vehicle safety

Aimed at significantly cutting road traffic casualties, new European car safety rules will increase potential liability for automakers, write Rod Freeman and Jamie Humphreys

   June 9th, 2020

2022 might feel a long way away but it will already be clearly marked in all vehicle manufacturers’ diaries. From mid-2022, a new European Union regulation calls for all new cars sold in Europe to be equipped with “advanced safety systems”. The new rules aim to significantly reduce the number of road casualties by putting in place protections for vehicle occupants and vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists….

Close
Close