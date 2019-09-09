COMMENT: Autonomous driving prompts new approach to IP for auto industry

The value of the global automotive semiconductor market is set to rise to US$52bn by 2023, boosted autonomous vehicle R&D, writes Diego Black

   September 9, 2019

With the development of autonomous and self-driving vehicles gaining traction globally, safety and data-processing systems are at the top of the agenda for automakers and suppliers, including chipset manufacturers….

Close
Close