COMMENT: Automakers must rethink sound and voice tech strategy

Even as we spend our days chained to our mobile devices, one of the most important technological relationships in our lives is still with our cars. They act as partners and fixtures in our everyday endeavours, influencing our lives whether we own them or not. Cities are shaped and reshaped with cars in mind. We become attuned to how they feel, smell and, as importantly, how they sound. In fact, companies like BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been investing in the sound of their vehicles for decades, ensuring they align with their brand personalities….