Cloud unlocks ‘go anywhere, get anything’ shared mobility

Electrification has led many customers to explore alternatives to the vehicle ownership experience. Many, particularly those living in dense urban areas, now opt for what they perceive as more environmentally friendly, affordable and convenient solutions like ride-hailing, car-sharing, and micromobility. Demand is growing and it isn’t predicted to stop any time soon: the global shared mobility market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$945.8bn by 2030, a 108% increase on 2021’s figure, according to Precedence Research.

But as more and more customers join platforms like Uber and Lyft, is the technological foundation underpinning them robust enough to cope with the influx? Marco Lanzetta, Senior Director of Manufacturing Industries at Oracle, suggests to Automotive World that cloud computing will be key to unlocking shared mobility’s next phase. Oracle is the third-largest software company in the world, and is helping the automotive industry manage the digital transformation of mobility.