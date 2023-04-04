Cloud unlocks ‘go anywhere, get anything’ shared mobility

The disruption and expansion of the shared mobility market could make embracing cloud technology more important than ever. By Will Girling

Electrification has led many customers to explore alternatives to the vehicle ownership experience. Many, particularly those living in dense urban areas, now opt for what they perceive as more environmentally friendly, affordable and convenient solutions like ride-hailing, car-sharing, and micromobility. Demand is growing and it isn’t predicted to stop any time soon: the global shared mobility market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$945.8bn by 2030, a 108% increase on 2021’s figure, according to Precedence Research.

But as more and more customers join platforms like Uber and Lyft, is the technological foundation underpinning them robust enough to cope with the influx? Marco Lanzetta, Senior Director of Manufacturing Industries at Oracle, suggests to Automotive World that cloud computing will be key to unlocking shared mobility’s next phase. Oracle is the third-largest software company in the world, and is helping the automotive industry manage the digital transformation of mobility.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here