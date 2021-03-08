China’s growing middle class want Chinese EVs

The rise of electric vehicle (EV) sales in China, coupled with government support has created ideal conditions for a wealth of new EV ventures. Nio, Xpeng and plug in hybrid (PHEV) specialist Li Auto have all garnered headlines in recent years, and the inevitable comparisons with Tesla have almost certainly driven the interest each has received on the New York Stock Exchange….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference