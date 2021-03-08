China’s growing middle class want Chinese EVs

Nio’s head in Europe speaks to Automotive World about the company’s burgeoning home advantage, and the promise of the battery-as-a-service model. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 8, 2021

The rise of electric vehicle (EV) sales in China, coupled with government support has created ideal conditions for a wealth of new EV ventures. Nio, Xpeng and plug in hybrid (PHEV) specialist Li Auto have all garnered headlines in recent years, and the inevitable comparisons with Tesla have almost certainly driven the interest each has received on the New York Stock Exchange….

