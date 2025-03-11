Charger power modules can help secure the power grid 

Solum’s power modules prioritise grid stability while also unlocking a range of incentives for charging firms and drivers. By Stewart Burnett

The growing uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) poses an enormous infrastructural challenge that governments and players across the automotive value chain must solve.

A widespread and reliable network of public charging stations is needed for widespread adoption. While a great deal of these will be situated in urban hubs and along key transportation corridors, they must also be situated in rural and underserved areas to prevent ‘charging deserts’. However, power grids will face added strain from intensified demand. The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, for example, has estimated that a 100% electrification scenario would increase total domestic energy consumption by around a quarter.

Upgrading grid infrastructure to handle this increased load will involve substantial investments and take years to achieve. Brian Dongkyun Ryu, Executive Vice President for Automotive and Power at EV charging solutions firm Solum, tells Automotive World that players in the space have an important role to play by reinforcing grid stability and building consumer trust in electrification.

Waste not, want not

“As EV adoption expands, power grids around the world will confront unprecedented challenges,” explains Ryu. “The biggest challenges will come during rush hours, weekends and holidays, when many vehicles attempt to charge simultaneously at public charging stations.” This can cause severe strain on the power grid and potentially lead to stability issues like blackouts. The uneven quality of grid infrastructure in rural and underserved areas could put them most at risk. A 2024 study in the journal Energy Research & Social Science found a strong correlation in the US between blackout frequency, income, race, and zip code.

To minimise the possibility of such incidents, Ryu emphasises that charging operators must make efficient power use a key priority: “High-efficiency design minimises energy loss during the charging process.” The Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC), Europe’s largest automobile association, estimated in 2023 that 10-25% of energy used in the EV charging process is lost on its way to the battery. Reducing inefficiency would reduce grid strain by making charging sessions shorter.

Achieving better energy efficiency comes down to the type of power module contained in the charging unit. This applies across both home charging and public charging solutions. To this end, Solum offers 30kW and 50kW power modules designed to accommodate charging across all vehicle types and use cases. The company’s modules boast an energy conversion rate of more than 95%—notably higher than ADAC’s average. This is not because of any particularly unique or disruptive technology, he adds, but rather due to many years of expertise and refinement in the design process. Prior to entering the EV charging segment, Solum provided power modules for industrial and home storage applications.

One key technology that differentiates the company’s charging power modules, however, is liquid cooling. Also commonly used in EV thermal management, this ensures maximum performance without throttling due to excessively high temperatures. Most companies still use cooling fans as solutions. “In effect, you’re doing more than just lowering energy use—you’re extending charger stability and lifespan and directly reducing charging station operating costs,” notes Ryu. This way, charging operators have business incentives to adopt above and beyond facilitating grid stability. He also highlights the modules’ integrated self-diagnostic and self-monitoring capabilities, which enable preventative maintenance.

Energy management platforms

While minimising energy waste during the conversion process can prove helpful, this alone cannot solve the problem of grid stability. Ryu posits that EV batteries can also function as nodes in the larger power grid: “Bi-directional power conversion technology effectively transforms EVs from transportation devices into energy management platforms when they’re at home.”

Bi-directional charging, or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, allows energy stored within the battery to be returned to the grid when certain criteria are met. By receiving real-time information about grid demand, electricity prices and the EV owner’s preferences through an external communication network, V2G allows EV owners to directly participate in ensuring the grid stability of their local communities. However, there is also some hesitance around the technology, due in part to a lack of customer familiarity. While players in the EV segment are encouraging the idea of cars as energy management platforms, Ryu acknowledges that many customers have yet to accept EV charging itself as an acceptable alternative to refuelling with gasoline.

However, demonstrating the advantages of bi-directional charging might go a long way to build not only trust but also appeal. By returning energy to the grid during peak times, drivers can turn their EVs into a source of recurring revenue, while also taking advantage of charging during times when charging is cheaper. “This is another example of how you can build grid stability by offering solutions alongside a range of customer incentives.”

Solum’s bi-directional charging capabilities can do more than restore power to the grid. “I think blackouts reveal our power modules’ most practical application,” notes Ryu. “If such an event happens, you can turn the EV into an emergency home power supply.” The average EV battery is typically capable of running essential home appliances and lighting for several hours.

Ultimately, Ryu emphasises that developing EV charging networks and building grid infrastructure and resilience are comparable challenges. No single company or government will be able to handle them alone, especially ahead of some countries’ internal combustion engine phase-out deadlines. By minimising energy waste and enabling bi-directional charging, alongside a range of incentives and quality-of-life features, Solum’s power modules indicate that meaningful steps towards grid security do not necessarily require customers to compromise when buying an EV.