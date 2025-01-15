Cellcentric finally concludes land deal for German plant

Plans for the new fuel cell plant faced considerable delays. By Megan Lampinen

Cellcentric’s plans for fuel cell production took a significant step forward with approval of a land acquisition agreement from the city of Weilheim/Teck in Germany. The company, a joint venture between Daimler Truck and Volvo Group, had settled on the location for a new industrial site back in April 2022, attracted by the concentration of fuel cell expertise in southwest Germany. KLIMA|WERK was envisioned to become Cellcentrics’ future central site for large-scale production and commercialisation of its NextGen fuel cell system for trucks.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/cellcentric-finally-concludes-land-deal-for-german-plant/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here