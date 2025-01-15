Cellcentric finally concludes land deal for German plant

Cellcentric’s plans for fuel cell production took a significant step forward with approval of a land acquisition agreement from the city of Weilheim/Teck in Germany. The company, a joint venture between Daimler Truck and Volvo Group, had settled on the location for a new industrial site back in April 2022, attracted by the concentration of fuel cell expertise in southwest Germany. KLIMA|WERK was envisioned to become Cellcentrics’ future central site for large-scale production and commercialisation of its NextGen fuel cell system for trucks.