California sets the standard for US fuel cell cars

The California Fuel Cell Partnership has been pivotal in positioning the state at the forefront of hydrogen mobility. Megan Lampinen hears more

The hydrogen light vehicle market in the US is concentrated almost entirely in the state of California, where the California Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP) has been promoting uptake since 1999. This industry/government collaboration works to ensure that vehicles, hydrogen stations and industry regulations are aligned as uptake grows. Members include a wide range of players across the ecosystem, including big names like Cummins, Daimler, Honda, Hyzon, Hyundai, Faurecia, Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Shell, and Toyota.

Although the partnership has been in existence for more than 20 years, the light vehicle fuel cell ecosystem remains niche. Today there are around 14,200 fuel cell cars registered in California, and 56 hydrogen stations at which they can fuel. Just three brands—Honda, Toyota and Hyundai—offer fuel cell cars for sale. However, the partnership has been busy and achieved several important milestones over the years, such as bringing together stakeholders to agree on a common fuelling mechanism. It also developed a foundational plan for rolling out hydrogen cars and fuelling infrastructure in tandem and produced a number of action plans, vision documents and roadmaps.

The state is bullish in its outlook: the California Air Resources Board (CARB) anticipates that 25% of the new light vehicle market will be fuel cell by 2050. If that target is to be realised, the CaFCP has plenty more work ahead.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here