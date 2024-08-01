BYD joins with Uber to help grow EV uptake in slow markets

A new partnership between BYD and Uber could see the automaker capitalise on slow private consumer uptake by targeting ride-share drivers. By Will Girling

On 31 July 2024, BYD and Uber announced a new, multi-year strategic partnership, which will see the former supply 100,000 vehicles to drivers across the latter’s global platform. Initially focusing on Europe and Latin America, the scope of the companies’ collaboration will gradually expand to Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

“We are elated to join forces with a global leader like Uber to not only accelerate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) but also to make green transportation accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD and Chief Executive of BYD Americas. She added that the partnership would mark “a new era” in the pursuit of taking EVs firmly into the mainstream.

