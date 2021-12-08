Bus HMI must communicate internally and externally

Most existing bus fleets are due an update as more cities look to phase out existing diesels for electric alternatives. This could be an ideal opportunity to also introduce new connected vehicle features in tandem, a move that could also open the door for new human-machine interface (HMI) concepts.

HMI is evolving across the commercial segment, with a common focus being to increase vehicle safety and efficiency. However, the bus segment offers a unique challenge. Given these are practically the only commercial vehicle that allows regular citizens onboard, safe operation, ideally benefitted by innovative HMI, is essential for protecting this particularly valuable ‘cargo’.