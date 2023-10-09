Bus and coach future-proofing, Volvo style

Francois Tremblay has been with the Volvo Group for seven years, during which time he has successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and embarked on an ambitious sustainability push. Tremblay currently wears many hats, serving as President of Canadian luxury coach division Prevost, Volvo Buses North America, and Volvo Group Canada. It’s a wide remit, covering coaches, buses, trucks, construction equipment and marine engines. It also means future-proofing for the diverse needs of different sectors. The key, he tells Automotive World, lies in establishing an empowered team and drawing on synergies wherever possible.