Buildings as a grid: the missing piece in electric vehicle energy management

Electric vehicle (EV) charging comes in various forms: home, destination, workplace, highway. There’s a role for all of these options but the bulk of charging at the moment—and for the foreseeable future—is done when the car is parked for long periods, such as overnight at home, during working hours while at the office or even for an evening while attending a concert or sporting event. In all of these instances, there’s a connection to a building, and that opens up opportunities for energy management innovation….