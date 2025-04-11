Brazil: when will the Chinese become dominant?

Brazil’s automotive market has always been dominated by foreign manufacturers; first the Americans, then the Europeans, and after that the Japanese and Korean. The Chinese will soon be significant players. The industry produced more than 2.2 million units in 2023 and 2.4 million in 2024, supplying the home market of 1.7 million units in 2023 and nearly 1.95 million in 2024. The excess of production over the local market is exported mainly to neighbouring markets, especially Argentina which account for half of Brazil’s light vehicle exports by value last year, according to UN trade data.