BMW reiterates CASE goals amid volatile waters

The automotive industry has witnessed unprecedented challenges and transformation within the last two years, with all players expected to continue innovating despite huge hurdles. In 2022, this is still the case. With electric vehicle (EV) deployment, connectivity development and autonomy all advancing, the industry’s top players are eager to reassert their spot within the hierarchy.

BMW is no exception and during its 2022 annual press conference, held virtually, the automaker outlined both its 2021 performance and its planned releases and development strategies for the future.