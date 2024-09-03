BMW issues latest recalls amid ongoing battery defects

On 2 September 2024, BMW announced it would recall potentially 140,000 Mini Cooper SE electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. The recalled vehicles are primarily the 2020 and 2024 versions, with as many as 39,000 of these EVs could be in Germany alone.
