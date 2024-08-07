BMW iFactory: robot dogs put to work

Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution, connected manufacturing—the term may vary, but the vision is roughly the same. Automakers and their suppliers are working towards a future in which much of the dull, dirty, or dangerous work within a factory is carried out by smart, connected machines. At BMW, that vision takes the form of iFactory. This is the automaker’s masterplan for realising “lean, green and digital” vehicle manufacturing, and entails pioneering uses of renewable energy, artificial intelligence, virtualisation, and automation.

“The automotive industry, along with the production of vehicles, is evolving rapidly,” says Christian Poss, Data Science, Digitalisation and Innovation Manager at BMW Group Plant Hams Hall. “We are committed to integrating innovative technologies in our production systems to drive our future forward as an industry leader and innovator.”

The Hams Hall plant, located in the UK, is just one cog in the expansive BMW production system but it exemplifies the automaker’s pioneering manufacturing approach, particularly around automation. The facility recently welcomed an autonomous robot dog named SpOtto.