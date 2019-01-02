Bird watchers expect the scooter unicorn to fly in 2019

With electric scooters soaring in popularity, Bird's valuation took off like nothing the mobility sector has seen before. By Megan Lampinen

   January 2, 2019

Two-wheelers are emerging as an increasingly popular alternative to traditional modes of transport to plug the last-mile gap. Scooters and bikes, propelled either by small electric motors or good old muscle power, offer a zero emission, inexpensive and speedy means to travel short distances. As a result, the segment has been attracting hefty investments….

