Bentley CEO on positioning luxury for an electric, autonomous future

As the automotive industry powers ahead towards a connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) future, incumbent brands are reinventing themselves. The dominant players over the last 100 years built up expertise in fields that could soon become irrelevant. As electric motors replace internal combustion engines and shoppers prioritise digital experiences over revs per minute, a new playbook is needed. These trends apply across the vehicle spectrum, but pose unique challenges for the luxury segment. How can marques that pride themselves on brand heritage, driving pleasure and handcraftsmanship position for an electric, autonomous future?