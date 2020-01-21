Benefits of blockchain start to add up for automakers

As part of the CASE transformation, automakers are evaluating all manner of unconventional technologies. Blockchain is certainly one of the less familiar areas, but as the vehicle becomes a means of transferring data and making payments, it all starts to make sense.

The concept of blockchain first hit the mainstream following the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, a cryptocurrency that, at the time, was pegged as the next generation of banking. While Bitcoin is yet to hit the lofty heights that were once expected, the underlying platforms that support such cryptocurrencies could prove extremely useful in a number of automotive applications….