Behind the hype, fuel cell trucks remain a viable technology, say experts

Even when limited to the scope of automotive industry, 2020 has been a banner year for dramatic headlines: the uncertainty, disruption and human cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, has cost manufacturers dearly. In this sense, it is all the more impressive that Hindenburg Research—a ‘financial research’ firm which works to “shed light” on “man-made disasters floating around in the market”—caused the stink it did. Its research on Nikola Motors, and the would-be truckmaker’s supposed shortcomings, found plentiful coverage on mainstream media, none of which would have pleased the since departed Chief Executive Trevor Milton….