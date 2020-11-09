Behind the hype, fuel cell trucks remain a viable technology, say experts

Nikola’s fall from grace prompts questions of fuel cell trucking’s viability. Continued big name developments should ease concerns. By Xavier Boucherat

   November 9, 2020

Even when limited to the scope of automotive industry, 2020 has been a banner year for dramatic headlines: the uncertainty, disruption and human cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, has cost manufacturers dearly. In this sense, it is all the more impressive that Hindenburg Research—a ‘financial research’ firm which works to “shed light” on “man-made disasters floating around in the market”—caused the stink it did. Its research on Nikola Motors, and the would-be truckmaker’s supposed shortcomings, found plentiful coverage on mainstream media, none of which would have pleased the since departed Chief Executive Trevor Milton….

