Awaiting delivery: Nio’s Blue Sky promise remains just that

Nio is one of a handful of ambitious Chinese automakers determined to make a global name for itself with smart, connected, premium electric vehicles (EVs). Along with compatriots Xpeng and BYD, Nio is pouring investment and manpower into building competitively priced, technology-rich offerings for customers in key markets around the world. Cracking Europe is key to realising its global vision.

Nio’s European volumes remain tiny compared to what it sells in China, but the company has been steadily expanding its footprint in the region for the past nine years. Today, its European operations boast sales and service networks across Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark, along with R&D and manufacturing facilities in Munich, Oxford, and Berlin. The latest addition to the network is the Smart Driving Technology Centre in Schönefeld, near Berlin, positioned to become the hub for all of Nio’s smart and digital development tailored for European users.