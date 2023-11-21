AW rev counter: auto out-performs wider economy

The IMF's latest forecast for global GDP in 2023 is unchanged (from July status) at 3.0%, including higher forecasts for US and Japan, lower for China and the Eurozone. This represents a slowdown from 3.5% in 2022 as the global recovery from the COVID pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains slow and uneven. The IMF comments that economic activity still falls short of its pre-pandemic path, especially in emerging market and developing economies, and there are widening divergences among regions.